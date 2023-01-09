Assistance for Gazelle students

This follows the GDDA’s approval of K2 million for the program in its last meeting towards the end of last year.

This is an increase of K1 million from last year.

Local MP, Jelta Wong, who is also Minister for National Fisheries and Marine Resources, stated that his office has stepped in to intervene with the program following the more than five months of dry spell that affected the province last year.

The long dry spell has scorched food gardens and cash crops, including cocoa plots, balsa and coconut plantations, which are the main income earners for parents for school fees.

Applications for the program opened today (Monday January 9) and will close on February 10, 2023.

Students from the Gazelle District attending tertiary institutions throughout the country are encouraged to go to their LLG offices and obtain application forms.

Officers for the program will assist them in filling out the forms.

The program also recognises the efforts of students. Those in the AES category will be paid K500 to their bank accounts as an encouragement from the district to maintain their performance in their studies.

They will not be assisted with school fees as the parent component is 5 percent of their school fees, while the National Government will meet the balance of 95 percent.

Those in the HECAS category will receive 30 percent school fees subsidies through the program.

The GDDA has also approved that self-sponsored students will be assisted with 50 percent of their school fees paid under the program.