Assessment on collapsed Busu Bridge

On Saturday, October 7th, the Busu Bridge collapsed while portions of the Wain-Erap roads had landslips and flooding.

Up at Nabak Highway, parts of the road from Bumburum Bridge were cut off by flooded waters.

Nawaeb MP, Theo Pelgen, immediately sent the Nawaeb district technical team and National Works & Highways engineers to assess the situation.

“This week we intend to gather assessment reports and work towards a plan to mobilise machinery to carry out repair work and upgrade of access roads.”

The Nawaeb District Development Authority has engaged Niugini Bridge Company Limited over the weekend to commence early preparatory works and a ford (shallow crossing) in the interim until funding is secured to construct the new bridge.

The new bridge will cost K8.5 million, as estimated by the Department of Works and National Highways engineers.

The Member thanked Works Secretary, David Wereh, the provincial Works manager, Samson Apai, and the Works engineering team for their swift action in doing the assessment and recommending the contractor over the weekend.

Nawaeb CEO, Buds Botike, who has been on ground since the collapse of Busu Bridge on Saturday morning, said he has already directed an excavator operator to be on standby to create a ford for commuters and pedestrians to cross.