Artists Showcase Creative Work

The centre has helped many embrace their true potential in the artistic scope, even the seasoned artists themselves. Robin Emos from East New Britain and fine artist, Tom Deko from Goroka gave an overview of the work they do.

Emos has always had a deep interest in art, and raised by parents from a strong matrilineal society, he was nurtured by a strong Tolai mother and an influential father. His work is inspired by the reverence he has toward his traditional culture and the lifestyle of the Tolai.

“I do paintings, sculpture, clay-pottery even carving and I am still learning,” he said.

“Centre em openim eye blo mi na mi luksave lo planti samting we mi no bin save long em. What centre em mekim long en em lainim mi lo carve. (The centre has helped me to realise and learn somethings I didn’t know about. It also taught me how to carve.)

“Mi sa bin carve bifo but mi no sa ting olsem em part blo art. Mi sa ting am olsem normal hobby. Now mi luksave olsem centre em openim door blo mi lo painting like mi rausim wanem stap insait lo tingting lo mi na mi putim lo painting (I didn’t know that carving was part of art, I thought it was just a hobby. The centre has given me the opportunity to do painting, it brings out what’s within you on paint)

“Displa em stori tumbuna. Yu tok tok lo story tumbuna mi putim inside lo painting (Everything about cultures and traditions are put in the form of painting)

Fine artist, Deko is an impeccable artist whose work is famous the world over and with a career spanning almost 30 years, his creative life continues to portray beauty and peace in his work.

“Mi sa producim tripla type artwork painting, sculpting na wood carving. I like to use any idea that’s interesting na expressim lo artwork blo mi from any area,” (I produce three types of artwork painting and word carving. I use any idea that’s interesting and expresses it into my artwork from any area)

Both artists give credit to the centre and its gallery in helping them in their career path. They said to impart and share knowledge and skills to upcoming artists.