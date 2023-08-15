Aroma people want road fixed

Surrounding villagers have been working together for several months to fix the road conditions with rice bags filled with gravel, tree trunks, and excessive grass to allow flow.

For PMVs carrying passengers, it is a day’s work to get past the muddy patches pulling and pushing vehicles to get through, whilst many smaller vehicles won’t make it at all due to the density of the muddy areas.

Pastor Vincent Ahi who serves as a District Director of the village court in Aroma gave his insights on the work that has been done recently.

“The road is badly affected, it has been like this for the past two months now. The villagers especially the Aroma people have been struggling with this bad road condition.

“People in the surrounding villages are trying to fix the road in whatever way possible to bring services,” said Pastor Vincent.

The people of Central Province are appealing to the Government, especially the Members of Parliament in Central Province to see the struggle Aroma has been going through and make a difference.