Army Wives Visit Cheshire

About 30 women, who are soldiers’ wives living at Taurama Barracks went with some food items and toiletries to bless the staff and residents there.

Visiting the Disability services centre is not new to the PD Women’s Fellowship at Taurama. Usually once every year they make such a visit but due to COVID-19, they had not visited since last year.

The women come from different church background but have a common fellowship mingled with the residents of the Cheshire disAbility Centre and staff.

Chairlady of the Combined Fellowship said the visit is simply to show the love of Christ to those who have disabilities.

Besides food assistance and other personal hygiene supplies, the women held a time of prayer and worship with the residents of the centre.

Cheshire Disability Services Operations Manager, Tom Sarwon said, they had a similar visit from the women at Murray Barracks who visited them last week. He said it is an annual visit but last two years it did not eventuate due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Mr Sarwon also lauded other companies who had been assisting like Capital Insurance and Digicel PNG.