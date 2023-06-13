ARM advocating for peace and stability

The ARM was launched on Friday 9th June, and is significant as it focuses on thriving the operations of the Ministry in the local communities and advocates for peace and stability.

Founder and Chairman of ARM, Bryan Waso, before the launch was already operational towards advocating in the surrounding communities.

His work then attracted community leaders and members and since 2017, the ministry has been helping communities that have been greatly affected by ongoing tribal fights mainly caused by land disputes and sorcery related issues.

According to Waso, the Ministry has helped different communities by penetrating into the epi-center of number of tribal fights by way of;

Conflict intervention, mediation and reconciliation

Organizing ceasefire agreements between warring tribes and villages

Providing relief of food supplies to displaced villagers

Working in partnership with churches, government agencies, and NGOs to develop rehabilitation projects; and

Carrying out awareness and campaigns encouraging community ownership awareness that peace should be everyone’s business.

The ministry also works in collaboration with the Scripture Access Department of SIL PNG who provide Spiritual care and support in facilitating workshops such as Healing the Wounds of Trauma and Culture Meets Scripture.

This has somewhat equipped committee members who also run the workshops in affected communities.

Founder of Mind the Gap PNG Inc. and active member of ARM, Andrew Kwimberi at the launch stated that the conflicting communities are now at peace.

“Without peace there can be little to no progress and without progress you cannot succeed and prosper in your life, as a family and community.

Peace provides long term security fir communities to grow, prosper and flourish. So make Peace Building in your communities as your No. 1 Priority endeavor or project and be prepare to invest in it,” stated Kwimberi.

The ARM has the vision and mission to expand its operations to different parts of the country in the near future.