Archer leaders announced

The young leaders with bright visions for the future of PNG were announced by the Australian High Commissioner to PNG, Jon Philp, on the weekend.

The 2021 Archer Leaders are:

Alice Areori (Law)

Andrea Masta (Medicine)

Clarence Baki (Engineering)

Joshua Chapau (Biology)

Kurere Matanzana (Economics)

Lavau Nalu (Medicine)

Michelle Miana (Pharmacy)

Peter Mabin (Medicine)

In its 11th year, the Archer Leaders Development Program sets these final year tertiary students on their leadership journey, supporting them throughout the year with mentoring, tutoring, boarding fees, education and professional development resource support, work experience and community projects.

In a COVID-safe version of the annual announcement event, the High Commissioner also announced that this year’s group will be undertaking a crossing of the historic Kokoda Track, testing their physical and emotional stamina while developing their leadership skills in a unique and fitting setting.

The program is made possible with the generous support of the Fred P Archer Trust and an increased commitment from Newcrest Mining.

Clarence, one of four students supported by Newcrest this year, attends Unitech in Lae while the rest of the group are undertaking their final year of studies at UPNG.

“Newcrest is very pleased to be able to increase its contribution to the Archer Leaders program from two scholarships to four per year for the next three years,” said Newcrest COO, Craig Jones.

“Supporting these outstanding individuals, who are the upcoming leaders of PNG, shows Newcrest’s commitment to investing in the future of PNG.”

KTF CEO, Dr Genevieve Nelson, said: “With a record number of applications, the 2021 cohort of Archers are truly exceptional and have already displayed the qualities needed to lead in times of great change.

“The ability for all leaders to quickly adapt is more crucial today than ever and we look forward to seeing how the group adapts and develops throughout the year, especially on their crossing of the Kokoda Track.”

The 2021 KTF Archer leaders have already undertaken the first steps in their life-changing leadership journey with a series of workshops on 6 and 7 March in Port Moresby.