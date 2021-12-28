Apprentices Complete Program

This is the 17th batch to complete the program and includes two brothers and a husband and wife. A first for the program.

The group, who are mostly locals, received accreditation in metal fabrication welding, diesel fitting mechanic, electrical mechanic, refrigeration mechanic, auto electrical mechanic, heavy equipment fitting, and maintenance fitting and machining.

They are the 17th batch to graduate under Newcrest Lihir’s apprenticeship program – a training program that started in 2004.

Newcrest Lihir said this batch is special as it saw the two brothers, Elizah and Louise Lerau, and a husband-and-wife team, James Wol and Stella Matz, complete their apprenticeship with flying colours. This was a first.

In congratulating the team, Newcrest Lihir’s Superintendent Training, Michael Garret, thanked the tradespeople for their patience as they had an extended apprenticeship, prolonged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The real journey has started for you as tradespeople. I urge you to continue learning and working on improving your diagnostic skills. Keep abreast of technological changes in your trade,” Mr Garret told them.

The team’s Level 3 training and trade tests were done in Port Moresby, Lae and Mount Hagen technical schools.

Newcrest Lihir’s Human Resources Principal, Kelvin Gurra, encouraged the tradespeople to be the best in their roles, and to lead in safety at work and at home.

“We are proud of the 14 locals, which includes three women, Rose Philip, Stella Matz and Margareth Zikites, for their achievement as it aligns with Newcrest’s focus on diversity and inclusion. We encourage more local women from Lihir to join our apprenticeship program.”