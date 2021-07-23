Applications Open For Grants

The Community Grants program began in 2019 and aims to provide community grants of up to K50,000 to support local organizations deliver projects that provide solutions to their problems.

This in line with the Foundation’s development outcomes in the key focus areas of health, education, social inclusion, sustainable livelihood and community safety.

Digicel PNG Foundation CEO, Serena Sasingian said she was impressed with the impact that the program has had on communities since its inception.

“From the overwhelming number of applications we receive every year since the program started, we know there is a real need to support local community organizations to address local problems.

“We will continue this program, working together with our partner organizations to address some of the most pressing needs for our rural and remote areas in the country,” she said.

Applications are open and will receive grant applications for the next three months closing on 10th of October.

Once applications close, the Foundation conducts a vigilant selection and assessment process to select applications based on the Foundation’s targets and operational plan for that financial year, subject to approval from the Board of the Digicel Foundation.