Alotau celebrates Ordination of Seminarians

The people of Milne Bay Province and PNG witnessed the dedication of Seminarians Japhet Kemali and Thaddeus B'Gaiva, who have committed their life to serving the Church and word of God. The theme of the candidates was; "Go, Make Disciples of All Nations," this is as a reminder of their Service to the Church.

Priests from different ordinations attended this significant occasion and were proud to see young men enter the clergy for a life in vocation to Priesthood.

The day’s event saw the weather turn dismal but this did not deter the boat ride for the Mataita Community of Goodenough Island in attending the ordination led by Parish Priest, Fr Nicky.

The program was also celebrated with the recessional dance led by the Mataita Cultural group, which concluded the celebration of the Holy Eucharist.

Bishop Santos during his homily reminded the candidates to pray every day and dedicate their lives to the Service of God's people.

Rev. Japhet Kemali conveyed his thanks to all present and persuaded the priests of Alotau in guiding deacons in their spiritual growth, as being human, one is prone to make mistakes.