Alleviate Inc. resumes prisons visits

Alleviate Inc. has reinstated its program to provide much-needed supplies, encouragement, and a sense of appreciation to those incarcerated.

The initiative, which sees Alleviate Inc. visiting prisoners four times a year, is hailed as an essential component of the rehabilitation process. The visits offer tangible support through supplies and serve as a morale boost for inmates striving to reintegrate into society.

After releasing ten inmates in December 2023, Alleviate Inc. has embarked on a new endeavour. The organization is set to provide financial literacy training to assist former prisoners in starting their own Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), offering them a path towards sustainable livelihoods.

The recent visitation, held over the weekend, marked a significant milestone. Gratitude was extended to Sanitarium Australia for their generous donation of Weetbix and So Good milk, which served as treats for the prisoners.

The organization also thanked its supporters in Papua New Guinea, whose contributions facilitated the provision of fruit packs, goody bags containing toiletries, and other essential materials.

Alleviate Inc.'s commitment to alleviating poverty and suffering, while promoting a sharing economy, underscores the organization's dedication to fostering positive change within communities. As they continue their efforts, the impact of their work resonates profoundly, offering hope and support to those in need.