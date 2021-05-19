Aitape gets new bishop

The Apostolic Nunciature Embassy of the Holy See in Papua New Guinea announced the appointment by His Holiness, Pope Francis.

The incumbent is the current Vicar General of the Diocese of Vanimo since 2018 until his official appointment was announced last Thursday.

Rev. Father Siby Mathew was born on 6 December 1970 at Meloram (Peruvanthanam) in Idukki District in Kerala, India.

He was ordained on February, 1995 Incardination: Heralds of Good News.

His pastoral roles in the country includes; Rector, St. John Vianney Diocesan Minor Seminary, Professor, St. Charles Borromeo Major Seminary, Diocesan Vocation Director, National Director, Universal Living (Vanimo).

The Rosary Association, PNG, Vicar General, Vanimo, Episcopal Master of Ceremonies, Vanimo, Spiritual Director, Diocesan Minor and Major Seminaries, Vanimo, Pastoral Episcopal Vicar, Vanimo.

He was Parish Priest for St. Bruno Parish, a Member of the College of Consultors and Professor at St. Charles Borromeo Major Seminary in Vanimo.

Rev. Fr. Siby Mathew Peedikayl, was also the legal representative and Mission Superior of Heralds of Good News, and the Spiritual Director, Legion of Mary, Vanimo.