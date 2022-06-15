Airswift Continues Support For Cancer Awareness

At the soft launch held yesterday at the Airswift Office in Port Moresby, PNGCF Executive Manager, Priscilla Napoleon, made this announcement joined by PNGCF Deputy Chair, Dr Lynda Sirigoi, in the presence of Airswift Vice President, Charles Pfauwadel.

Since 2018, Airswift has proudly supported the annual Pinktober campaign and PNGCF fundraiser initiative, Pink Ribbon Lunch.

This year, the workforce solutions company has increased its contribution to K40, 000 to help the foundation to host the Pink Ribbon Lunch in October to raise funds assist the PNGCF outreach education and awareness programs for women in 2023.

During the Pinktober campaign, PNGCF focuses its awareness efforts through education workshops to raise community awareness of cancer that affect women.

“The PNG Cancer Foundation is grateful to have Airswift continue their support and partnership. We commend their commitment to ensuring that the important healthy lifestyle message around women’s health awareness continued especially throughout the post-COVID months.

“Their support during the year 2020, when we made the difficult decision to postpone our Pink Ribbon Lunch, saw that 300 women participated in cancer awareness workshops conducted in Port Moresby,” said Napoleon.

She highlighted the success of hosting last year’s Pink Ribbon lunch expressed gratitude on behalf of the foundation for the loyalty and commitment when highlighting the success of hosting last year’s Pink Ribbon Lunch.

In spite of the uncertainties around getting approval from the National Controller’s office. A total of K80,805 was raised through table purchase, donations and raffle sales that will go towards supporting women’s health campaign at the foundation.

“I thank Airswift on behalf of the Board and we look forward to working with the Airswift team to making the event happen in October. The cancer burden is a burden not just in PNG but all over the world.

“We are privileged to have your support to continue the women’s health awareness campaign this year,” said Dr. Sirigoi.

Pfauwadel said Airswift is glad to continue its support to the PNG Cancer Foundation through this partnership that enables them to be present in the community by means of the outreach activities the foundation conducts.

“We are proud to be promoting the message of hope throughout the Pinktober campaign and trust that the support we give makes an impact beyond the campaign in October.

“This is one of the reasons we have chosen to increase our event sponsorship of the annual Pink Ribbon Lunch this year.”

The PNGCF is a non-government organisation formed in 2014 to improving the coordination of public health programs that focus on cancer prevention.

The vision is to reduce the threat and impact of cancer in the country through successful education, prevention and clinical support.