Afore Youth contribute to online workshop

The Online Youth Workshop was hosted by International Peace Youth Group in South Korea, in late March, this year.

Nehemiah Gaboe, Chairman of Afore Local Level Youth Development Council said he was really happy to discuss issues which youths in PNG are faced with, including the infringement of rights to education.

Gaboe shared that youth issues in PNG include abuse of illicit drug, youth conflicts & terrorism culminating in group attacks, assaults, tribal fights and gender equality.

He said though it is illegal for firearms to be possessed by ordinary citizens in Papua New Guinea, they are still being made at home; smuggled into the country, or stolen from disciplinary forces or from licensed firearm holders.

With Deprivation of Education Rights. Gaboe said public education does not seem to play an active role to solve social problems.

Gaboe said youth in PNG can be categorized into 5 different groups, according to their own needs and wants.

The 5 categories being Out of School youth, Youth in conflict with the law, Youth in conflict situation, Young people who are physically challenged, and Youth in disadvantaged remote rural areas.

In the case of youth who are able to make it to colleges and universities, they are fortunate to be geared into a specific level by a formal education system which enables them to get a job.

On the other hand, the youth in the 5 categories mentioned, face challenges which are also a concern for the PNG Government for years.

While some are assisted wholly by their parents, or partly supported by the subnational school fee subsidy schemes, others are disengaged.

Gaboe said those who are disengaged then contribute to lawlessness, illicit drug cultivation and trade, prostitution, homebrew production and consumption.

He said public education cannot have meaningful impact on these categories of young people because the system is lenient towards those with excellent academic results.

Gaboe suggested that the system and curriculum needs an overhaul which can ensure the the youth enroll in schools where they can be mentored in developing talents in arts & crafts, fishing, agriculture, phone repair, and more.

He said it should not only give them life skills to sustain their lives but also help them function as a talented member in their rural or sub-urban setting.

Getting young people to understand the use of their talent will play an important role in creating harmony and unity in their communities.