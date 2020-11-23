Adventist tertiary students to serve ENB

The students, who are members of the PNG Adventist Tertiary Students Association (PNGATSA), are keen on sharing the love of God with rural people as well as provide free health services during their convention.

General secretary for PNGATSA, Lynus Zydusowakram, said the 18th biennial convention themed “Reconciliation and Restoration”, aims at strengthening the spiritual life of students and witness to others the magnitude of the death of Christ.

The weeklong event, scheduled for 6th to 12th December, is an outreach evangelistic programme comprising of clothes donation, free health services, educational awareness on issues affecting the country and basic life skills training, among others.

“In preconvention, students will be deployed to four rural areas of ENB respectively, which include Inland Baining, Mandares, Pomio Lat community, Duke of York Butliwan community, including Rabaul and Kokopo to provide those community services and share God’s love,” said Zydusowakram.

The preconvention, however, will focus primarily on medical ministry led by medical students from UPNG as there was limited time in preparation due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Main PNGATSA 18th Biennial Convention will be held on 13th to 19th December at Sonoma Adventist College arena, which will see nightly fellowship programmes and other evangelism events take place. Other interested young professionals are most welcome.”

Interested persons can contact the PNGATSA executives on 71027130 or 71794599.

(From left to right: Treasurer for PNGATSA Fletcher Sam, president Lesley Mark and secretary Lynus Zydusowakram during a press conference held in Port Moresby recently – Article and picture by Jim John, final year UPNG Journalism student)