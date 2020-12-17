Adult literacy training in remote Enga

The partnership between Saua Development Foundation, a local NGO, and Digicel Foundation, saw the pastors and primary school teachers successfully complete a two-week training of trainers’ workshop on adult literacy.

As resource tools for tutors, the participants and respective communities also received eight solar light packs with 22 monitor DVD and 100 lap desks.

Founder and program director of Saua Development Foundation, Mary Kalit, said it would not be possible without the support of Digicel Foundation.

“The funding support from Digiciel Foundation enabled us to buy equipment for the school and church and through this training, build the capacity of teachers who can be motivated to improve literacy skills of adults in their communities.”

Kalit challenged all recipients to localise, maintain and sustain adult literacy training activities through their existing church and primary school establishments which were further enabled by the solar light system for teaching at night.

The workshop that was convened in Wabag from 23 November to 4 December was attended by representatives from five church groups; Baptist, Lutheran, The PNG Bible Church, SDA and the Evangelical Bible Church with teachers from Lapolama, Ipamauanda, Waip and Sangures Primary School located in the remote part of Kompiam district.

(Participants with their certificates at the closing of the adult literacy workshop in Enga)