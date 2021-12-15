90th Anniversary Preps Underway

Tireless work, sleepless nights and coordinated fund raising by the SDA Church throughout Papua New Guinea, under the chairmanship of Pastor Leonard Sumatau and dedicated members of the National Murat Anniversary committee, will culminate in celebrations on December 23, 2021, at Lomaku village in Murat LLG.

Prime Minister, James Marape will officiate at this event to commemorate the arrival of the first SDA missionaries to PNG, when they arrived at remote but beautiful Lomaku village in the St Mathias Islands of Mussau.

A number of key infrastructure projects have been fast tracked to coincide with these celebrations including the reconstruction of the Emirau airstrip and Boliu High School administration block at a cost of over K8 million.

"The Xmas period in December normally experiences high seas and windy conditions travelling to Mussau, so I urge all our people who are participating, to heed all weather warnings and take the greatest of precautions when travelling 310 Degrees on the compass,” said Ian Ling-Stuckey, Treasurer and Member for Kavieng.

The MP also presented K100,000 to the Murat national anniversary committee.