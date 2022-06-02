51 receive Sacrament of Confirmation

The Feast of Mary Help of Christians falls on 24 May, but this time it was celebrated together with the day of commemorating the Ascension of the Lord.

Father Paul Kote, Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Rabaul celebrated Mass on this feast day.

Fr. Paul commented on the confirmands, saying, "Receiving Confirmation is, in fact, having the experience of the disciples of Christ who have followed Jesus from the beginning until the descent of the Holy Spirit on the day of Pentecost. Therefore, by confirmation, the candidate finishes his initiation into faith and becomes fully Christian, called to become a witness of the Good News to the ends of the Earth like the apostles on the day of Pentecost."

A family meal was shared after mass.