40 graduate from Life Skills Program

The program was held at the Tutu Beach Retreat in Taurama, and Dame Carol Kidu, founder of Ginigoada, expressed her gratitude to those who shared their testimonies of how the program has positively impacted their lives.

Dame Carol emphasized the importance of being in the right mindset and persevering through life's challenges, noting that success is often a slow and difficult process. She also encouraged participants to ignore negative comments from others and keep moving forward.

Ginigoada Manager Philip Priestly challenged the graduates to use their newfound skills to make something of themselves in the world.

He emphasized that the graduation certificate is not just a piece of paper, but a key to their future, and that they have the power to use it to open doors and achieve success.

Rabura Aiga, the Ginigoada Foundation Manager, expressed his delight at the foundation's long-standing commitment to serving communities and helping individuals progress in life. He emphasized that learning never stops and encouraged the graduates to continue absorbing the valuable skills they had learned during the program.

The one week Community Life Skills program covered a range of topics, including GBV & Conflict resolution, Sanitation & Waste management, and Climate Change, Simple Book-Keeping, and Cash Book management.