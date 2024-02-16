300 backpacks for marginalised children

Operations Manager for Links of Hope PNG, Seruma Numa, while thanking Westpac PNG for their support to the community, said Links of Hope is a non-government organisation operating in PNG for over 10 years, providing child sponsorship program, pastoral care, health education programs and practical support to over 300 disadvantaged children in Port Moresby and Mt Hagen.

“Every year we provide school uniforms to get all our school-aged children equipped to begin the schooling year,” she stated.

“We are enormously grateful for Westpac’s support and commitment to this initiative and for visiting our children in Port Moresby today to distribute their donation.

“In supporting the back to school program, it has helped to reduce the cost spent each year.

These backpacks mean a lot to the kids we help. They show that people care about them and want them to succeed.

“This partnership with Westpac helps us to do even more for these children.”

Westpac PNG CEO, Brett Hooker, said: “This donation is part of Westpac’s effort to help communities improve their lives. It shows that Westpac cares about education and wants to support kids no matter the situation and we are proud to be supporting for the second consecutive year.”