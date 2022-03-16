18 Years Of Wet Crossing Put To Rest

The commissioning of the Asini Bridge last Saturday, 12th of March is a big relief for the people of Yankok. The approximate construction cost was K3 million with a loading capacity of 44 tonnes, which can cater for huge machines, including excavators and graders among others.

This means they now do not have to carry the sick on stretches to fight the river tide for medical attention and children do not have to miss classes due to flood. They can also now bring loads of local produce to market among many other spin-off benefits from this bridge.

Since the old bridge fell victim to the big flood in 2004, for many years, the people of Yankok have been denied basic services in health, education and could not participate and benefit from vital services in Nuku station and beyond, to improve their livelihood.

The bridge will give access for services in Nuku station, beyond to Aitape and onto Wewak town in East Sepik Province.

West Sepik Governor, Tony Wouwou led way for negotiations for funding support from partners and the government to build the bridge.

Under the Public Private Partnership program, the government of Japan gave the bridge, and funding came from the Works and Technical Services Division of the West Sepik Provincial Administration.

Though the Asini Bridge is along the national highway, hence supposedly comes under the national government responsibility, the provincial government and its administration took it upon itself to ease the pains of its people.