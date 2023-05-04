“Sports for Schools" Promotion Launched

The initiative aims to provide much-needed sports equipment to schools in Port Moresby as a reward for shoppers, particularly students, who shop at their supermarkets.

The promotion was officially launched on May 3rd at Stop & Shop Rainbow, attended by CPL Chief Operating Officer Phil Ager, students from Waigani Primary School and Carr Memorial SDA Primary School, CPL staff, media, and shoppers.

According to Phil Ager, the promotion is all about giving back to schools because not many have sports equipment. He emphasized that playing sports is crucial for children's health and well-being, and the promotion is an opportunity for students to have fun while earning points for their schools. Two schools, Carr Memorial SDA Primary and Waigani Primary, have already signed up for the promotion.

To participate, all Elementary, Primary, and Secondary schools in Port Moresby can register online at www.cpl.com.pg/promotions. Once registered, CPL will visit the schools to provide entry boxes and posters for setting up. Students must keep receipts from their shopping at any Stop & Shop Supermarket during the promotion period and drop them into the entry bins provided at their schools.

For every K10 spent, one point is earned and the more points a school accumulates, the more sports equipment they receive. Five different sports equipment are up for grabs, including basketball, volleyball, soccer, netball, and rugby.

The promotion ends on July 14th, and more information, including applicable terms and conditions, is available on CPL's website.

With eight shops city-wide, Stop & Shop has always remained a family-focused supermarket in Port Moresby. The brand's renewed focus on promoting active lifestyles makes Sports for School an excellent opportunity to strengthen their Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies campaign and provide high-quality products to their customers, especially to active children and young adults.