“It has always been our aim to conduct ourselves as a good corporate citizen with social and environmental responsibilities, and that is what our sponsorship to the Nature Park is about,” said Moni Plus CEO, Gajanan Barve.

“It has certainly been a tough time for everyone throughout the COVID-19 period and we see this as an opportunity to give back to the community in a positive way. In saying that, we are happy to support the Nature Park’s Christmas event and we are excited to see what they have in store for the public to enjoy.”

The Port Moresby Nature Park will be installing nine ‘Christmas Wonderland’ throughout the Park from the 14th of November till the 31st of December 2020. Together with the vibrant decorations and themes, each weekend the Nature Park will be hosting fun activities and Santa performances in partnership with the Active City Development Program.

Port Moresby Nature Park CEO, Michelle McGeorge, said: “We are very excited to announce our ‘Moni Plus Christmas in the Park’ event and would like to acknowledge Moni Plus for coming on board as naming partner. We hope to give families and the community a place to come together and experience the cheer of Christmas during these unprecedented times.”

McGeorge also added that in line with COVID-19 restrictions that are still in place, the Nature Park continues to be diligent in ensuring that they are well equipped to provide guests and staff with a safe environment to be in during this festive season.

“As such, all Christmas displays will be spread across the Park to ensure social distancing is observed. Also the Park at this point has a strong ‘No Mask No Entry’ policy. Other safety measures such as hand sanitising and temperature checks are compulsory at the Nature Park upon entry.

“Port Moresby Nature Park is spread out over 30 acres and has limited confined spaces, which makes the Park a low-risk environment for COVID -19.

“The Park continues to be open daily at 8am, and we look forward to welcoming guests during the ‘Moni Plus Christmas in the Park’ event.”