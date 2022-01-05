‘Gift A Friend’ Program A Success

FOPG is the charity arm of PMGH.

FOPG Operations team in partnership with PMGH Staff distributed the gifts to more than 10 wards at the hospital.

Before commencing the program at Waterfront Foodworld, Deputy Chairlady of POMGEN, Kathy Johnston said the festive season is a time of sharing and giving.

“FOPG is all about creating partnership with the community to share with the hospital so this is a perfect opportunity to share the love of Christmas by giving a gift”.

PMGH Director for Medical Services Dr. Kone Sobi, who witnessed the distribution, said it was good to see the community and business houses coming out to put a smile on the patients and staff faces, as 2021 had been a tough year for everyone.

He thanked FOPG for coordinating the program at Waterfront, as well as extended his appreciation to the business houses and individuals who donated to the cause.