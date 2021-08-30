Zero Alcohol Beer

The Heineken 0.0 (zero zero), launched today in Port Moresby, promises the same great tasting beer, but with zero alcohol. The launch makes SP Brewery one of 59 other Heineken operating companies who have introduced the beer into their markets.

SP Brewery Managing Director, Ed Weggemans said the company is committed to introducing new and innovative products to meet and develop consumer needs.

Weggemans said, “Heineken 0.0 has been a huge success in all the markets where it was introduced by fulfilling a consumer need and we expect this to be replicated in PNG driven by a great innovation on brewing techniques and taste.”

“SP Brewery is committed to taking bold moves to address issues affecting our society that include promoting responsible consumption and choices, addressing harmful use of alcoholic products and making moderation cool,” he added.

SP Brewery’s Marketing Manager, Sergey Penchev said the beer contains only 69 calories, two times less than the average soft drink.

“We are targeting young professionals, the health conscious, active parents and the older or more experienced consumers.

“The alcohol-free beer segment is non-existent in Papua New Guinea. Our Ambition is to lead the category development here with a premium proposition from a brand that consumers are proud to be seen with,” he added.

The company says although the beer does not contain alcohol, it is still not for those below the legal drinking age.