Yalo is Air Niugini board chairman

The National Executive Council made the appointment on September 20, 2023 after the demise of late Sir Kostas Constantinou.

Yalo was initially appointed by NEC as a board director on May 4, 2022 for a term of three years.

He has a wealth of experience in various sectors including aviation, mining and project management.

The company says Yalo’s experience and expertise will help, guide Air Niugini to deliver positive returns, whilst achieving key milestones in accordance with its strategic plan.

Under the same NEC Decision were the re-appointments of Lady Aivu Tauvasa and Anthony Seeto, as well as the new appointment of Bonny Igime, as board directors.

Mr Igime holds a Master of Arts degree in Mass Communication at Andrews University, Michigan United States and a Diploma in Theology from Pacific Adventist University.

He was a former director of the National Lands Board and chairman of Motor Vehicle Insurance Limited.

Mr Igime’s appointment is vital in supporting management to drive the airline’s strategic intent.

In addition, Mr Seeto was also appointed as Deputy Chairman.

All appointments on September 20, 2023, are for a term of three years.

During the swearing-in of the board members last week, Mr Yalo reiterated that the Board will continue to focus on Air Niugini’s medium to longer-term sustainability through the purchase of a new, next-generation aircraft.

“I am satisfied with the role I have played as a Director of the Board and now look forward to providing the highest level of leadership to ensure continuity and stability. The Board will continue to effectively manage expenditure and ensure the successful integration of new aircraft and crew under the re-fleeting program,” he said.

The fleet replacement program will see the acquisition of 13 state-of-the-art aircraft over the next five years, including nine Airbus A220 and two Boeing 787 Dreamliners.