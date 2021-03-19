Write your goals down

Terry Uriningi owns a small layer chicken farm in Lae, a canteen and a rental property. She says when you write down what you want to achieve, you mentally push yourself to strive for your dream.

Uriningi is from the Wosera-Gawi district in East Sepik Province. She came to Lae to study at the National Polytechnic Institute when she met her partner and decided to settle at Kamkumung, Morobe Province.

She envisioned her layer farm, canteen and rental property 10 years ago after attending a personal viability training in Port Moresby.

Though she did not have any knowledge of layer poultry farming, she determinedly went to the National Agricultural Research Institute to seek information.

She then started her project in 2016 with her first box containing 52 day old chicks.

After the first trial-and-error run, she got two more boxes.

“Nau em total namba of kakaruk mi gat lo banis em 131,” she said. (The total number of chicken I have in the coop is 131.)

“The highest mi bin kolektim em 110 eggs lo wanpla dei. But on average, mi ken tok olsem handredpla kiau lo wanpla dei.” (The highest number of eggs I’ve collected in a day is 110. But on average, I can say that I get 100 eggs in a day.)

Since she has no egg weighing machine, Uriningi sells the eggs for 70 toea, regardless of size or weight.

The layer farm supports her, her four school-aged children and her husband who was in an accident in 2019.

Whilst her dream is to expand her farm, her immediate problem is installing water supply for the coop.

“Mi no konektim wara go insait lo haus kakaruk osem so em i wanpla chalenj lo mi nau. (I haven’t connected water supply into the chicken coop so that is a challenge for me.)

“Narapla samtimg em stokfid prais blo em. Since 2016 kam bin K87. Mi no save lo wanem risen na prais i go antap K101 nau lo wanpla beg kaikai.” (Another challenge is the price of stock feed. It used to be K87 since 2016. However, for some reason, the price has increased to K101 for a bag.)

She asked if NARI or other agricultural research institutes could help them mix their own stock feed, which would greatly reduce their expenses.

Uriningi not only takes care of her family; she is also active in her community, focusing on the youth. She reprimands them when they step out of line before opening her kitchen to feed them.

Her advice to the young men, women and mothers is to have a clear picture of what you want in life. Write your goals down so that whenever you look at them, you will be driven to achieve them.

“Don’t just think about it,” she said.

(Terry Uriningi with her nephew, Johann, and niece, Mercy)