World tuna summit underway in Bangkok

This event convened with over 500 participants, including lead speakers, experts, policymakers, industry stakeholders, and researchers from around the world.

TUNA 2024 aims to spotlight developments and innovations within the tuna industry that addresses both sector-specific challenges and broader global issues. Attendees will discuss the latest trade and market trends, technological advancements, and sustainability efforts.

This biennial event continues to serve as a critical platform for sharing insights, expanding business connections, and promoting sustainable practices within the industry.

The global tuna industry, valued at $41.06 billion in 2022 and projected to grow to $51.25 billion by 2030, is essential for marine ecosystems and supports livelihoods worldwide. The conference will focus on addressing key global challenges such as poverty alleviation, food security, equity, human rights, and climate change.

By fostering collaboration and partnerships, TUNA 2024 aims to advance sustainable solutions for the industry and contribute to global prosperity.