Wong anticipates growth in tourism

He said PNG should expect growth in that sector, especially with the cruise ship industry.

Cruise tourism is the fastest-growing tourism subsector and has become a significant export for over 80 percent of the world’s developing nations, especially in the Pacific.

“The Australian cruise market is one of the world’s fastest-growing cruise markets, frequently cruising the South Pacific, namely Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands and Fiji,” Wong said.

“With this influx of mass tourism, smaller Pacific nations like Papua New Guinea experience some positive, high-value macroeconomic impacts.”

However, cruise tourism brings significant concerns, especially the socio-economic impacts of over-tourism, population pollution and passenger environmental footprints.

“The direct impacts on cultural based tourism and cultural integrity are a primary concern for our grassroots people, especially in the Gazelle District,” outlined Wong, who is also the Gazelle MP.

“PNG’s people have solid cultures, customs and traditional beliefs, and these are what we need to protect when we engage in cultural tourism.”

Cruise tourists travel to PNG seeking reciprocal authentic cultural exchanges, virgin environmental adventures and remote picture-perfect island experiences. Most tourists are engaging in some form of community-based tourism when on their PNG adventures.