Women vendors empowered

Sponsored by Sigma Construction Limited, the training ran for one week, where over 10 women were trained on the culture of savings among vendors, which paved the way for a successful business venture.

Facilitator, Tamara Mandengat, stressed the need to empower vendors, as over 80 per cent of Papua New Guineans are involved in the informal sector, making it the country’s largest sector in terms of employment.

The “Empowerment for Women Vendors” program is also in alignment with the government’s commitment to supporting SMEs across the country.

The training also covered how to formalise or register a business, and obtaining Tax Identification Numbers (TINs) from the Internal Revenue Commission.

Furthermore, the participants were encouraged to open group accounts for collective savings and financial management.