Women In PNG's Energy Sector Honoured

Representatives from PNG Power Limited and the Santos Foundation joined the event, which included a panel discussion on "Invest in Women; Accelerate Progress."

Nino Nadiradze, USAID Country Representative, emphasized the pivotal role of women in driving growth and sustainability, reaffirming the shared commitment between the US and PNG towards an inclusive energy sector.

USAID-PEP supports PNG's goal to provide electricity access to 70 percent of the population by 2030. Initiatives include promoting gender equality policies and facilitating financial inclusion for female entrepreneurs through partnerships with institutions like Mama Bank.

Among the awardees were Benedicta Savage, Deanne Kilamanu Naime, and Noreen Patini-Ben from PNG Power Limited, recognized for their leadership and innovation. Lorraine Ropa of Solar Paygo and Domitilla Warap of Solar Solutions were also honoured for their contributions to sustainable energy practices and women's empowerment.

Special recognition was given to Andrew Kavanamur of PNG Power Limited and Gunanidhi Das, CEO of Mama Bank, for their efforts in advancing gender equity and social inclusion.

Nadiradze urged continued collaboration to overcome barriers faced by women in rural areas, emphasizing the importance of fostering equity and inclusion in PNG's energy sector.