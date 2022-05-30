Women applauded for ‘Happen Market’

The Milne Bay Women Vendors Association hailed the group of women from Modewa Village, Suau Rural LLG, after witnessing the opening of “Happen Market”.

“This market was initiated by the women of Saga clan and built with the help of their family members,” said the association.

“Ms Alice A. Nadile, the initiator, discussed with the women of her clan about the benefits of building the market, seeing that the road access had reached their village.

“They have the economic opportunity of serving nearby communities that will definitely port at their village to have access to travel into town.

“They worked very hard with their own sweat contribution to build their mini market.

“They named it Happen Market because they made their plans happen through sweat and commitment.”

(Picture: Milne Bay Women Vendors Association)