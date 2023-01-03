Women’s Micro bank gift to PNG Women

Mama Bank will be supporting aspiring women who are willing to step up to the occasion, do well in their loan utilization, and stand out as a successful entrepreneur. The guarantee fund is directly linked to those women who are often faced with additional difficulties in accessing finance from financial institutions and are less likely to formalize their businesses.

CEO for Mama Bank, Gunanidhi Das thanked UNCDF for providing the bank with support, which helped them reach out to the informal sector and serve them better.

UNCDF Pacific Regional Manager, Neha Mehta, said: “The challenge in providing access to credit services to women small and micro businesses requires multiple partnerships and financial innovations to address.”

“We believe that access to credit through the Credit Guarantee Scheme has a role to play in the economic empowerment of women and for the growth of women-led small and micro businesses. We are pleased to provide the Credit Guarantee Scheme to the Women’s Micro Bank Limited (WMBL) in partnership with UN Women through the Markets, Economic Recovery and Inclusion (MERI) Program that benefits the financially excluded, particularly women small and micro businesses access to credit in Papua New Guinea."

Mama Bank is set to implement this credit guarantee scheme starting next year. This project will extend the facility within all the operational locations in Papua New Guinea.

Mama Bank Chairman, Noel Norikgu acknowledged UNCDF’s support towards women of PNG through Mama Bank. He said the support is delivering many developmental, innovative financial inclusion products and services in PNG and is committed to be preferred social banking institutions for the women of PNG with a sustainable approach.