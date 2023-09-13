Women’s LO group stand out at CANCONEX

Their presentation indicated that the women were adamant about making their 1% royalty benefit count, regardless of their level of education.

The CPLWA captures women from one of four impact zones or communities located along the corridor of the Ramu Nickel and Cobalt Project operated by Ramu NiCo, in Madang Province.

Deputy General Manager of Ramu NiCo’s Community Affairs Department Albert Tobe said members of CPLWA always sought advice and mentoring from Ramu NiCo’s Community Affairs Department.

Today, they are financially capable in their endeavours to sustain their livelihoods.

“The Coastal Pipeline Women’s Association consists of 3,000 local mothers who have no formal education but are very successful in maintaining their projects through advice and taking risks with their business ideas. They have fully utilized their one percent (1%) royalty portion setting a benchmark for other landowner associations in the project’s corridor,” Tobe said.

He said CPLWA’s relationship with the People’s Micro Bank Branch in Madang enabled members to be trained in financial literacy in order to maintain their SMEs.

CPLWA Chairlady, Ruth Kamai Yadi, said the association proudly owns four dinghies, two trucks and projects like a trade store, poultry and selling of fuel.

Yadi said the success of their association depends on good collaboration between the developers, financial institutions and the willingness to learn new things.

“Our projects exist because of the motivation and encouragement that we receive every day from the Community Affairs Department of Ramu NiCo. Our projects not only depend on the royalty payments but also actions to make profit from our shared portion of the royalty,” she said.