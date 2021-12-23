WNB To Build Incubation Centre

Government agencies like the Investment Promotion Authority (IPA), the Internal Revenue Commission (IRC), Customs and National Agriculture and Quarantine Inspection Authority (NAQIA), among others, will have offices in the building for easy access by SMEs.

The ground breaking ceremony and unveiling of the billboard to kick-start the project was held in Kimbe last week, witnessed by SMEC Board Chairman, John Pora, Managing Director, Petrus Ralda and board members.

Present at the ceremony was WNB Provincial Government (WNBPG) representatives, the provincial government is partnering with SMEC to deliver this project.

The WNBPG will provide land space and counter-funding and the SME Business Incubation Centre is expected to be opened in March 2023.

SMEC Managing Director, Petrus Ralda said they had gone on fact-finding mission throughout the country seeking partnerships and WNB was the only province they received positive feedback.

The partnership between the two parties started in 2018, with the signing of a MoU setting the pace for the building of the incubation centre.

WNBPG Chairman Economic Services, Dacca Wagai said though the journey has been long, it has progressed and the provincial government is pleased to partner with SMEC in a project that will benefit the small people.

“When Papua New Guineans are empowered through the Incubation Centre they can rise up and take back businesses that have been reserved for Papua New Guineans,” said Wagai.

The Contract Agreement for the building of the Business Incubation Centre was signed between Mr Ralda, Mr Hosea and Thomas Gori, owner of Jacon Building Contractors

The provincial administration presented K1 million counter-funding to the contractors for work on the Incubation Centre to begin by January 2022.