WMB partners with Digicel

WMB Operations Manager, Rex Noga, said WMB welcomed the partnership with DFSL as this could serve as an avenue to introduce and educate its customer base on the process or steps to using Digital Financial Services.

Mr Noga further stated that in line with the Bank’s Strategy to digitize its services, this partnership is a great lead in providing further opportunities to transform its customers from traditional banking to e-wallet banking.

He added that four of WMB branches of Port Moresby, Lae, Wewak and Maprik have since commenced the CellMoni deposit and withdrawal services for customers and the reception to CellMoni in the branches have been overwhelming as customers shared their first time experiences on the convenience benefits of using CellMoni.

According to CellMoni’s Agent Channel Manager, Hane Toua, CellMoni has established over 1200 agent outlets throughout the country and this new venture will provide more access points for CellMoni customers while at the same time providing an opportunity for these customers to look into the financial products offered by WMB.

Toua added that CellMoni customers can now go to a WMB branch to Deposit or Cash In to their CellMoni wallet.

Customers can use their CellMoni to send money to friends and family who are also registered users of CellMoni, purchase Easipay, Digicel TV subscriptions or buy airtime.

CellMoni facilitates use of basic financial services through mobile phone usage enabling financial inclusion to many citizens of PNG.