Winners pampered with ‘Peel and Win’ prizes

They were accommodated in Hilton Hotel from June 16th – 18th in Port Moresby, and given special treatments. Four of the eight winners were flown in from outside centers. Four reside in Port Moresby.

Western Highlands winner, Esther Esau said when she received the call from Coca Cola, she thought it was a prank.

“I thought this was some random people trying to con others and get their money. But when they rang again and provide the ticket details, that’s when I came to trust it. It was real.”

Esther has lived in the highlands her whole life. This experience was very new.

Southern Region winner Eddie Ray, was elated to have had this experience also. Eddie was among winners announced at the YUMI FM PNG Muzik Awards.

Additional prizes included K7,000 cash.

Coca-Cola PNG declared this Peel and Win Promotion successful.