Win a D-Max promo launched

Manufacturing Limited and WR Carpenter Estates, a business unit under WR Carpenter (PNG) Group of Companies (WRC) and under its major tea and cooking oil brand has launched a major campaign nationwide.

Globe and WR Carpenter Estate is the manufacturing business unit of WR Carpenter with various household brands that are familiar to most if not all Papua New Guinean household kitchens; Globe Corned Beef, Sita Meat Loaf, Braised Steak & Onion, No.1 Tea to name but a few.
 
WR Carpenter Estate under the No.1 Tea and Globe Manufacturing under Highland Meadows Vegetable Oil brand has launched its “WIN 1 of 4 ISUZU D-MAX” campaign.
 
The promotion starts on April 12, 2023
  • must purchase any size of No.1 Tea from tea bags to tea leaf and Highland Meadows Vegetable Oil from the 250ml to the 15L container;
  • write their name and contact details at the back of the receipt and;
  • drop it into entry boxes that are station at selected retail outlets throughout the regions.
“We are excited about this campaign; it’s about rewarding and retaining customers who are loyal to the National No.1 and Highland Meadows brand,” said Alphonse Arua, Globe Manufacturing Ltd. National Sales Manager.
