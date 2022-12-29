Widuru celebrates fermentary

Under the leadership of Labuta Cocoa Cooperative Society managing director, Reuben Yapi, the villagers built their wet bean shed, a storage shed and set up their combination solar-firewood dryer. The latter was donated by Wafi-Golpu.

This means that the villagers can now dry their own cocoa beans and sell them. Prior to that, they used to sell their wet beans to buyers.

“Yumi nambawan lain, yupla mas tingim,” Yapi told villagers during the launching of the cocoa combination dryer.

“Because of our organisation, because of your prayers. We have 2,600 farmers and close to 300,000 matured cocoa trees in Labuta.

“From my heart, I thank Wafi-Golpu and the Cocoa Board of PNG for making Labuta the number one cooperative outside of the mine affected areas.”

Yapi said following awareness conducted from 2015-2017, 70 cluster cooperatives were registered from Labuta LLG.

“70 cluster cooperatives and one holding cooperative called the Labuta Cocoa Cooperative Society.

“Logistically, disla coastline em i no klostu. The farmers were spread apart but the executives stood with me and we walked and conducted awareness.

“Ol man blo harim tok na bihainim, nau ol kisim sampla gutpla kaikai lo sait blo kakao. Ol Thomas tu ol stap, nau bai ol luksave olsem wanpla kaikai i kam and I hope that they will realise that work will still continue.”

Markham district currently produces the highest number of cocoa. Labuta farmers from Nawaeb district aim have accepted the challenge and are aiming to increase production in the next few years.