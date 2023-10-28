WIBF forum hailed a success

The international event, which drew participation from 150 international delegates representing 14 countries, as well as 350 participants from all corners of Papua New Guinea ended on Thursday, October 26.

Marape, speaking on behalf of the people of Papua New Guinea, extended his profound gratitude to WIBF for selecting Port Moresby as the host city. He conveyed his appreciation to all international delegates who graced the event with their presence.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister lauded the diligent efforts of National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop, and his dedicated team from 'Amazing Port Moresby' for their commendable work in promoting Port Moresby and Papua New Guinea on the global stage throughout the duration of the event.

He also extended thanks to the local businesses that seized the opportunity to showcase their products, establish global connections, foster partnerships, and explore market prospects among the diverse array of countries represented at the forum.

He noted that this event stands as the most significant international gathering hosted by Papua New Guinea since APEC 2018.

The Prime Minister expressed his delight at the participation of micro, small to medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the WIBF, highlighting their ability to establish international contacts and gain insights from the global participants.

He commended the wide range of products produced by Papua New Guineans and underscored the importance of exporting goods to boost the country's economy.

"Whatever we can export, whether big or small, brings in much-needed foreign exchange into our country and builds a stronger economy. I am happy Minister Maru is focused on ensuring that indigenous Papua New Guinea businesses are given greater support to progress into manufacturing and downstream processing. This complements the government's focus on downstream processing."

He encouraged investors to explore opportunities in the country.

“Papua New Guinea is in the most-exciting part of Earth as far as commerce, trade, and business are concerned. Our accessibility to the Asian market is second to none."