Why global financial markets are walking a tightrope

Financial markets have been on a wild ride for much of this year and the volatility has only increased in recent weeks.

Buffeted by geopolitical forces on three fronts — Russia, China and now the Middle East — the immediate fallout from these regional conflicts has sent short term shock waves through commodity markets.

Longer term, they have upended trading patterns and drawn the curtain on almost three decades of global trade liberalisation, ushering in a new Cold War that's threatening to turn hot. On its own, that's enough to slow growth and jack up prices.

Even greater forces are rippling through the global financial system.

For more than three decades, interest rates have been falling. It's a trend that has driven investment patterns, sending available cash to increasingly higher risk destinations.

That's now come to an end with the fastest increase in interest rates in modern times.

The era of ultra cheap money has come to a sudden end after a seismic once in a generation shift that last year resulted in huge losses on global bond markets; the worst performance in almost 400 years.

Add into that toxic mix the sudden costly realisation that our energy systems need a complete overhaul and emissions for all forms of industry need to be reduced if the planet is to survive.

That's left money managers dazed and confused, a phenomenon on stark display during the past month as global interest rates soared to 15 year highs before suddenly reversing on hopes America was done with official rate hikes and then late last week doing another about face.

Volatile times, increase risk

There's a panic indicator on Wall Street. No, it's not a big, red flashing light or a siren. It's a volatility index called the VIX. And you'll be pleased to learn that, like almost everything else on Wall Street, you can actually trade the VIX.

While the index isn't anywhere near the levels of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis or the 2020 lockdowns that accompanied the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been climbing in recent weeks.

According to Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz chief adviser and President of Queens' College, Cambridge, we've been lucky that each time markets have overshot, they've quickly attracted a correcting action from investors rather than trigger some kind of breaking point.

"The major financial risk right now is the unusual volatility," he told Bloomberg News on the weekend.

"It tends to break things. That's what we have seen in the past. So far, the financial system has been incredibly resilient, and we should all be thankful for this."

Some analysts have tried to play down the dangers of the Middle East conflict, arguing that after Russia invaded Ukraine, energy prices soared but since have returned to earth.

While that is true, soaring oil prices accompanying the Ukraine invasion was one of the catalysts for the huge inflation spike that has yet to be tamed. And with global economic growth prospects already tepid at best, another massive spike would be unwelcome to say the least.

Even before the Middle East tragedy, the sudden shift in interest rates had begun to expose serious problems in the global economy. That's now suddenly escalated.

As the former head of JP Morgan noted on the weekend: "(This) is the most dangerous time the world has seen in decades."

Pain points

There's an old saying in banking: Owe the bank a million dollars and can't pay? You're in trouble. But owe the bank a billion dollars and can't repay, and the bank is in trouble.

Souring loans are a disaster for those who can no longer meet repayments. But when enough small borrowers or coterie of very large borrowers can't repay, that can quickly turn into a crisis, as we witnessed back in 2008.

It's not just households in a world of pain. Governments and corporations across the globe have borrowed heavily in recent decades as interest rates plummeted.

Long after the GFC, the European debt crisis threatened to reignite the flames and the underlying issues have never gone away.

Italy, Greece, France and Ireland all carry heavy debts, the repayments on which have spiralled. Then there is Japan and China. While a large part of their debts are domestic, China's economy in particular is in deep distress with a property market meltdown in full swing and little appetite from Beijing for further debt driven stimulus.

And don't even mention places like Venezuela, Sudan or Lebanon.

But some of the biggest problems lie with the banks themselves, particularly in the US.

Many of them hold US government debt as assets. Until early this year, this was considered the safest asset of all, the safe harbour to which everyone gravitates when times are uncertain, such as now.

The only problem is that the capital value of those debt securities, the US government bonds, has plummeted as interest rates have risen. But the commercial banks holding those bonds haven't marked them down to market value. They're all still carrying them in the books, valued at the purchase price.

It only becomes an issue if credit dries up, or customers demand their deposits returned.

If the banks have to sell any of these bonds, as Silicon Valley Bank and two other banks were forced to in March this year, they realise those losses which sparks a feedback death loop.

That can quickly spill over into the banking system. The very thought of bank collapses creates panic which causes a run on banks to the point where financial institutions become too afraid to trade and the system seizes.

That's why the US Federal Reserve went into overdrive in March to quickly extinguish the financial brush fires.

That's the kind of breaking point that El-Erian is talking about.

