White Copra Gaining Momentum

Kokonas Indastri Koporesin (KIK) Coconut Development officer, Allan Wawah said since a white copra buyer came in form of Globe Copra Buying depot in Wewak, growers had been encouraged and are transporting their produce to sell.

He said Globe Copra Buyers and KIK must be commended for providing agriculture extension and training and copra market access in Wewak. The photograph indicates growers' interest and ability in reviving the coconut commodity.

"The Sepik coconut industry is a sleeping giant," Wawah remarked.

"It requires consistent political support in terms of MSME loans, prices and transport subsidies, better roads and bridges, downstream processing innovation that can really make Sepik coconut industry fly," he said.