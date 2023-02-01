Wenge vows to help farmers

Speaking at yesterday’s launch of a 10-year insurance partnership at Kapao Rural LLG, Wenge made a commitment to help export the Hamtai Coffee Group’s produce directly to international markets.

“Mitupla bai expotim kofi straight to the consumer,” he told the coffee farmers.

“Straight to the coffee table at America, straight to the coffee table at Germany, to Australia and straight to Galilee at Jerusalem.

“That’s why I told PM James Marape, you must open a PNG embassy in Jerusalem and open their embassy in Port Moresby. If you don’t want it in Port Moresby, bring it to Lae.

“In June, I will visit Israel upon their PM, Benjamin Netanyahu’s invitation.

“I will talk to the people of Israel, and they will drink coffee from Hamtai.

“You will travel with me to Israel,” Governor told chairman of the Hamtai Coffee Group, Den Anas.

“You will also be on the agriculture board of the Morobe Provincial Government.”

The Governor the presented K1,000 to the singsing group at Kapao, and K20,000 to Hamtai group’s chairman to outfit their office with electronics and necessary items.