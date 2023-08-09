Weatherman Capital appointed as interim trustee

Chairman for SCPNG, James Joshua said the appointment was after the cancelation of the Melanesian Trustee Services Limited (MTSL) as a Trustee and Fund Manager for the PBF.

He said the changes were pursuant to the Commission’s powers under section 48(1)(a), (2)(a)(i)(iii), (5), (10) and Section 202 of the Capital Market Act 2015.

The commission has now tasked Weathermen to fix up PBF and other key deliverables that includes;

Conduct a thorough review of the Trust Deed

Seek independent legal advice

Undertake in-depth investment analysis

Asset performance review

Risk management evaluation

Conduct governance check

Enhance reporting practices

Conduct detailed analysis

Consider separating the Trustee and Manager function; and

Provide update on the unit register and go-forward strategy.

Managing Director for Weatherman, John Kevau shared that the company is locally owned and managed by industry professionals with a wealth of knowledge and experience from other major funds in the country.

“It is both and honour and a responsibility that we humbly accept and we are committed to ensuring that we are transparent and diligent management of the fund during this interim period. I think what we have witnessed today demonstrates the robustness of the regulatory environment in capital markets,” said Kevau.

He stated that the challenge to all market interim participants is tp ensure they perform functions diligently and prudently.

“Our paramount and fundamental duties as interim Trustee, is to act in the best interest of the fund unit holders, ensuring that the investments are safeguarded and managed prudently”, he added.

Weatherman Capital is a licensed finance and investment company and all activities are regulated by the commission and specialize in corporate finance, investment advice funds management Trustee services.