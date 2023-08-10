Weatherman address PBF issues

For the next 3-4 months as Interim Trustee to PBF, it will address PBF issues.

Paul shared that PBF’s profile shows it is one of the largest equity fund in PNG that consists of blue-chip companies in PNG like Trukai Rice, Toyota Tsusho, BOC Gas and Origin Gas to name a few.

“The fund belongs to mums and dads in their early 80s and 90s who are plantation workers and government workers who contributed to building this fund under the investment corporation structure which later became the PBF structure and unfortunately for them they haven’t see their returns for the last 20 years or so,” said Paul.

“So we want to come in as interim Trustee marking a dawn of a new era under your leadership as chairman of the organization. To address the issues that you have given. That will be our immediate goal over the next 3-4 months.”