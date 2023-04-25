Way forward for PNG Oil Palm

Minister for Oil Palm, Francis Maneke stated this yesterday during the swearing-in ceremony of the members of the Oil Palm Industry Corporation.

Several plans were mentioned including the K30 million for the 2023 Work-Program and Implementation Plan for Oil Palm, which is now before NEC to endorse its draw down and implementation.

He said the Legislation review and regulatory frames are also a priority to be completed with sound policies to achieve National Governments direction to grow industry.

Minister Maneke said the National Government’s directions is to grow the industry by planting 100,000 hectares per year, and 2023 as a preparatory year.

“National government is committed to bring in investors and also making available funding to invest in the Agriculture sector through Oil Palm.

“Under Focus areas 2 and 3 we will undertake several studies to understand the specifics of the industry to formulate the new legislation as well as policies to guide the development of the industry and embark on several initiatives to expand and regulate the industry

“The Marape-Rosso government is committed, and I am determined to provide the leadership in our endeavor to grow and expand the development of the oil palm industry going forward.”