Wapenamanda flights to resume

The subsidiary of Air Niugini suspended services to Wapenamanda in September 2019 to allow for major upgrade works to the runway by National Airports Corporation (NAC).

“These runway upgrade works have now been completed and Link PNG is pleased to be able to restore services to Wapenamanda and the surrounding communities once again,” stated the airline.

Link PNG will be operating three weekly direct flights between Port Moresby and Wapenamanda, every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, using Dash-8 aircraft.

Tickets can be purchased via any PX sales office, travel agents or online channels.

“Link PNG continues to operate with strict health and safety measures in place, including temperature testing of all passengers and providing face masks and hand sanitisers to ensure your air travel is safe.”