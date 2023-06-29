Nilson Singh, Country Manager of BSP Life PNG, said since the launch of Wantok Delite Insurance, BSP Life has enrolled over 4,000 customers. It has sales offices in Port Moresby, Lae, and Mt Hagen, and a new sales office in Kokopo is set to open in August.

BSP Life's Wantok Delite Insurance offers individuals a comprehensive solution with both savings and protection benefits. A portion of the premium paid by policyholders covers the risk of untimely death, while the majority is invested as savings and returned to policyholders upon maturity.

The payout amount is calculated as 10% of the sum insured, meaning policyholders receive K10,000 every three years for a K100,000 insurance cover. As of June 2023, BSP Life has already paid out K778,846 in Survival Benefits to 212 customers, and they anticipate paying a total of K1.3 million to 461 customers by the end of the year. These benefits are tax-free under current tax laws.

Singh acknowledges that life insurance penetration in Papua New Guinea is below 3%, mainly due to limited awareness of the benefits of being insured. BSP Life takes pride in offering customers a disciplined savings approach coupled with life insurance protection.