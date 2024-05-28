Wampar women ask after funds

The commitment was made by Governor Luther Wenge during the swearing-in of Morobe’s 11 Members of Parliament at Tutumang Haus two years ago.

In October 2023, the Wampar women were advised by the Morobe women’s representative, Esther Peter, to register before they get their funds.

Olga Billy, from Gabsongkeg Village, said based on Peter’s instructions, they formed their group and affiliated to what is called the ‘Morobe Kirap Women’s Association’; an association that falls under the women’s division, under Babafi Trust, at Tutumang Haus.

“Each woman paid K20 as ID fee, K5 for admin fee and K2 to help officers who are going to rural areas to reach out to mothers to encourage them to join the association,” outlined Billy. “So, K27 per head was paid. In my group, we have 150 mothers so that’s 150 times K27.

“So far, we are yet to get funding support from the government.”

From Billy’s women’s group, K4,050 was collected and handed to officers from Babafi Trust; a unit set up by the governor to identify and register women who are eligible for the K5 million funding support.

Another woman from Gabsongkeg, Mariken Maliachi, appealed to Governor Wenge to keep his word as women in the 10 districts need help with start-up capital to start their small businesses, such as the food stall set up by the Wampar women outside the new Nadzab Tomodachi International Airport terminal.

“Right now, most of our members are widows and single mothers and it is difficult for them as they do not know where they can seek support to venture out,” she said.

“At the same time, I appeal to the Huon Gulf Member of Parliament, Jason Peter, and Governor Luther Wenge, to help us in terms of financial literacy trainings, so our mothers will know how to budget their money, how to look for opportunities and generally, how to take care of their homes and move forward.

“As it is, there is no electricity in the village, no sealed roads; we are still using dirt/bush tracks and we still have problems with the water supply.”

In a recent interview, Governor Wenge attributed the delay in fulfilling his commitments to the lack of support within the provincial administration.