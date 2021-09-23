Walindi Back On Loyalty Program

This partnership with Walindi provides Destinations members the opportunity to earn and burn loyalty points when staying at Walindi Resort for either business or leisure. Each time a Destinations member visits Walindi, they earn points, which can then be redeemed for airline tickets or goods and services from other Destinations corporate program partners.

Walindi is also offering exclusive discounts to Air Niugini Executive Club members.

The resort has been a partner since 2018 and is one of 12 corporate partners under the Destinations program where Loyalty members can burn or earn points when they use certain products and services.

Air Niugini’s General Manager Commercial Services, Dominic Kaumu said the airline is working with the hotel industry to promote domestic tourism and encourage Papua New Guineans and expatriates living and working in the country to take trips to see for themselves and enjoy the beauty of this country and the various tourism products on offer.

“We want to provide Air Niugini customers an exciting way to earn points whilst enjoying your stay at our beautiful domestic destinations.

“There is so much to explore from diving to snorkelling, fishing, experience for yourselves the abundance marine life, coral reefs or just watching the beautiful sunset,” he said.

Mr Kaumu said: “You also get to experience PNG’s unique and diverse culture including traditional dances and local dishes.

“This country is blessed with iconic landscapes, scenic beaches, various species of flora and fauna, you can do bird watching, mountain climbing and more activities depending on what part of the country you are at and the tourism products being offered.

“Air Niugini Destinations Loyalty Program has partnerships with many hotels around the country, all you need to do is check the activities you wish to take part in and take those trips.”

Walindi Plantation Resort General Manager, Cheyne Benjamin said Walindi is proud to be a partner of the Loyalty Program, and they are looking forward to welcoming all Air Niugini Destinations members to the beautiful Resort.

Air Niugini’s Destinations Loyalty Program was launched in August 2009 as PNG’s first frequent flyer program and currently has over 123,000 active members.